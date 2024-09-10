‘Danger in the area' leads to Jersey School school district canceling classes

A Jersey Shore school district abruptly canceled classes Tuesday morning due to "danger in our area" that caused them to urge parents to keep their children indoors.

The Dennis Township School District posted the message to its social media pages and website around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

"Due to danger in the area, please keep your children inside until further notice," the district wrote. "Buses are NOT running. Keep your children inside until further notice."

Dennis Township Schools District: Due to danger in the area, please keep your children inside until further notice. Buses are NOT running. Keep your children inside until further notice. https://t.co/BxjtKewzYE pic.twitter.com/8VK3RzJBYl — Dennis Twp Schools (@dtschools) September 10, 2024

Then, around 9 a.m., the district canceled school for the day.

"Due to the continued threat in our area and in concern for the safety of our students and staff, school is cancelled for today," a message on the Cape May Court House-based district's website said. "There in no school today, September 10, 2024."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Due to the continued threat in our area and in concern for the safety of our students and staff, school is cancelled for today. There in no school today, September 10, 2024. https://t.co/ZPC8KOC5Hw pic.twitter.com/700smrsUmz — Dennis Twp Schools (@dtschools) September 10, 2024

It was unclear if children had already gone to school before the announcement was made.

There was police activity along Kings Highway in Dennis Township as of about 9:30 a.m. A short time later, a New Jersey State Police chopper could be seen hovering over the area as troopers had a U-Haul and truck stopped on the side of the road.

Police, however, did not confirm what they were investigating.

NBC10 is attempting to gather information about the nature of the threat that canceled classes and has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.