What to Know A nursing mom on a Delta flight was told she was unable to swap seats with her in-laws to pump despite plane outlets being broken

Alix Anfang was flying on an 8-hour flight with her 4-month-old baby when she realized the outlets in the bathroom weren't working

She was told by Delta on Twitter that she wasn't allowed to move to her in-laws seat in first class to pump privately

A breastfeeding mom on a Delta flight was told she could not move to her in-laws first class seats to pump milk even though the bathroom outlets were not working.

Alix Anfang, who is based in New York, tweeted her issue to Delta Wednesday while on a nine hour flight with her 4-month-old baby. "Hey @delta the outlets in the bathroom not working so can’t pump except at my seat in front of strangers. Tried alternative but you won’t let me sit in my in laws‘ first class seat to do it privately," she said.

Delta Air Lines replied to her tweet five minutes later asking her to DM her flight information, but advising that she could not move seats. "I would be delighted to forward this on to maintenance. Regrettably, you would not be able to move to the first class cabin to pump. TMC."

Anfang replied asking the airline what she should do, then, to feed her baby on the nine-hour flight. She herself works for in communications for rideshare company Uber.

It is unclear whether Delta replied to her privately, but it did reply to one of the many comments on the thread that criticized Delta's handling of the incident.

"Hey, Delta. This is a swing and a miss. If you don’t have accommodations for a nursing mother in their ticketed cabin (because of your own maintenance failure), you need to figure out how to accommodate it, even if that means using a first class bathroom," user @Kristenbirds posted.

Another said they would not be flying Delta again, to which the airline responded: "Hi there. It is with regret that you feel like you have expressed. I apologize for the inconvenience caused to you. Your feedback will assist us in making improvements. TAS."

That afternoon, Anfang tweeted that she appreciated the people who agreed Delta's inability to accommodate her needs on the plane was an important issue. She said she has spoken with two Delta representatives who thanked her for speaking out and "promised they'd do better in the future."

Delta wasn't immediately available to comment.