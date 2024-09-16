Commuter Alert

Delays reported on George Washington Bridge during morning commute

The Port Authority was earlier reporting delays of up to 90 minutes on the upper level

By NBC New York Staff

The trip to New York across the George Washington Bridge could be slower than usual during the Monday morning commute.

As of 10:10 a.m., the Port Authority was reporting a delay of 60 minutes on the upper level to New York after a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Drivers going across the GWB were being urged to use the lower level to make their way into the city.

This is not the first issue on the bridge this morning.

Delays earlier also stretched up to 90 minutes on the upper level during the morning rush because of a disabled tractor-trailer, the Port Authority had posted on social media.

https://twitter.com/PANYNJ_GWB/status/1835660847341011365
