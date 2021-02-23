Death of Infant Found in Brooklyn Dumpster Now Considered Homicide

The Feb. 17 death of a baby found in a Brooklyn dumpster is now considered a homicide, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Police responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. that day from a woman who said she had given birth but couldn't account for the baby's location.

They checked out her West 28th Street home and found nothing. The Emergency Service Unit was called in, and that unit found the infant unresponsive in a dumpster a block away. It wasn't clear if the baby had been born alive.

Jahmika Small, 27, was arrested Feb. 19 on charges of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Police said Tuesday the investigation is still ongoing; it was not immediately clear if Small may face more or different charges.