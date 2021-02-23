Brooklyn

Death of Infant Found in Brooklyn Dumpster Now Considered Homicide

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

The Feb. 17 death of a baby found in a Brooklyn dumpster is now considered a homicide, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Police responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. that day from a woman who said she had given birth but couldn't account for the baby's location.

They checked out her West 28th Street home and found nothing. The Emergency Service Unit was called in, and that unit found the infant unresponsive in a dumpster a block away. It wasn't clear if the baby had been born alive.

Local

COVID-19 1 hour ago

Barclays, MSG Host Fans for 1st Time in Nearly a Year; Matchups Are Strikingly Symbolic

coronavirus in new york 16 hours ago

Cuomo Urges Minorities to Get Vaccinated; Scrutiny Over Nursing Home Deaths Persists

Jahmika Small, 27, was arrested Feb. 19 on charges of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Tuesday the investigation is still ongoing; it was not immediately clear if Small may face more or different charges.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us