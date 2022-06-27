Herald Square

‘Dancing is Happiness' Viral Subway Performer Arrested at NYC Station

Viral saxophonist John Ajilo was arrested last Thursday in Midtown after numerous noise and foot traffic complaints by the MTA

By Linda Gaudino

John Ajilo, known on social media as the "Dancing is Happiness" street performer, was arrested last week in a Midtown subway station after multiple complaints from the MTA.

NYPD officers responded on June 23 around 10:30 p.m. to the Herald Square subway station after receiving complaints of an unauthorized performer "impeding pedestrian flow and utilizing a sound reproduction device."

The police department alleges the entertainer was given multiple warnings to leave the premises without enforcement action. After refusing to exit the station and show identification, the NYPD said Ajilo was placed into custody and removed.

“The MTA has rules of conduct that are for the safety of all riders and employees and are not optional. We appreciate the Mayor’s and police commissioner’s commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe by ensuring those rules are observed across the transit system," said Pat Warren, MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer, in a statement acquired by NBC New York.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ajilo has accumulated over 50,000 followers on Instagram and 80,000 on TikTok, both platforms on which he posted a statement along with two videos of the arrest.

In the initial video, the musical artist is seen stating to the police, "I am not obstructing the law" and "I am not committing any crime," before five officers surround him and place him in handcuffs.

"I was shut down handcuffed and taken to the Police station for performing in the same spot 34th Herald Square, I had been performing on and off for about five years. The police always see me there every time and they also cheers me on," the post read.

News

Rudy Giuliani 8 hours ago

NYC Supermarket Slap Left Rudy Giuliani in Pain and ‘Annoyed,' Complaint Says

dunkin donuts 5 hours ago

Dunkin' Customer Loses it on Drive-Thru Employee, Smashes Window at NJ Store

Based on the Subway Performance Rules, the MTA allows "artistic performances" within the system only if the shows do not impede transit activities and are done following certain guidelines — one of which includes interfering with the "movement of passengers."

NBC New York reached out to the street performer for comment and is awaiting a response.

Beloved online fans and New Yorkers are outraged by the incident and saddened for the subway performer, who has posted numerous light-hearted dances with commuters and robotic cartoon animals.

Ajilo was issued a summons at the Transit District and later released with his instrument and animatronics, which the subway performer says were damaged.

A GoFundMe page called, JazzAjilo Arrested For Playing In NYC Subway, was created on Sunday. Originally, Ajilo was asking for $50,000 to cover "court and attorney fees as well as lost income."

Within 24 hours, the fundraiser surpassed that first goal and the group upped the amount to $100,000. To date, over $63,000 has been raised in his support.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Herald SquareNew York CityNYPDMTAMidtown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us