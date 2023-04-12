DA Alvin Bragg Gets Another Threatening Letter With White Powder; Deemed Non-Hazardous

A threatening letter containing white powder was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

The envelope addressed to Bragg containing white powder was received in the afternoon, officials said. The NYPD was called to 80 Centre Street — where the mailroom for the DA's office is located — as a precaution.

The letter to Bragg read "you f-----g fat pig!" with a photo of Bragg and former President Donald Trump enclosed as well.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In a statement, the DA's office said that "NYPD testing determined the powder found in the mailroom to be non-hazardous. We thank our partners at the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection for their quick response."

This marked at least the second threatening letter sent to Bragg, and both have contained a substance deemed harmless. The first came back on March 24, when Bragg was threatened with assassination in a letter containing powder. That threat came hours after Trump warned of "potential death & destruction" if he were to be indicted in the criminal case led by Bragg.

The following week, the grand jury voted to indict the former president in an alleged hush money scheme involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

The most recent threat to Bragg is one of several hundred that have come in since March as the DA's office investigation of Trump continued and the charges were announced, a senior New York law enforcement official previously told NBC New York. Several dozen of those threats were considered to seriously threaten direct harm to Bragg, though their credibility varied, according to the official. The unsubstantiated threats have come in the form of calls, email and letters.

The Manhattan DA's office confirmed to NBC News that they have since taken down information on the "Meet our Team" section of their website, which had included executive bios.

New data released by New York state is shedding light on just how typical, or atypical, the case against former President Donald Trump really is He is accused of falsifying business records, a charge that defendants rarely face as the top charge on an indictment. NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.

Last week, the judge presiding over former Trump's historic New York City criminal arraignment, along with his family and the court itself, received unsubstantiated threats after the hearing, two sources familiar with the matter said. One official says there have been "dozens" of such threats recently to the judge and the judge's chambers, though the official didn't elaborate on the time frame.

The NYPD detail assigned to Bragg's office is providing extra security to all impacted district attorney staff, including line prosecutors and top executives with the office, the sources said. Court security officers are providing additional protective measures to the presiding judge and court as a precaution, they added.

Investigations into the threats are active and ongoing, the sources say.

A stone-faced Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4 to the 34-count felony Manhattan grand jury indictment, which alleged he illegally influenced the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments. The charges cemented the 76-year-old Republican as the first U.S. president in history, sitting or former, to be criminally indicted.

He and his legal team have consistently denied wrongdoing.