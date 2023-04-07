Trump Indictment

I-Team: Falsification of Business Records Rarely the Top Charge on NY Indictments

By Chris Glorioso

NBC Universal, Inc.

Since his indictment was unsealed, Donald Trump’s supporters and opponents have engaged in a fierce battle about whether the charges pursued by District Attorney Alvin Bragg represent typical white collar enforcement – or an unusual application of the law.

Data released by New York State provide ammunition for both sides of the argument.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of felony falsification of business records and New York City prosecutors have charged defendants with that crime hundreds of times in recent years. But it is rare for falsification of business records to be the “top” or most serious charge on an indictment.

Records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services show 10 years ago, 101 people were arrested in New York City in cases where the top charge was falsification of business records. But In 2022, just 39 people faced that top charge. And last year in Manhattan, only 2 people were arrested in cases where falsifying business records was the most serious charge.

"I mean normally you would have something where they’d be charged with greater offenses and then they’d work out a deal and maybe they’d wind up pleading to a misdemeanor or lower offense and that might be the business records charge," said Annemarie McAvoy, a former state and federal prosecutor. "The reality is that if you’re going after a big fish you to want to have some significant charges that you’re bringing."

But the Manhattan DA’s office pushes back on any notion the charges against Donald Trump are anything but serious and the office offered statistics showing Bragg has made a priority of cracking down on white collar crime.

In Bragg’s first 15 months as DA, his team filed 166 felony counts for falsifying business records against 34 people or companies. Under former District Attorney Cy Vance, it took three years – between 2019 and 2021 - to charge about the same number of business record felonies.

In his news conference after Donald Trump was arraigned, Bragg underscored the importance of enforcing the law related to the integrity of business records.

“This charge can be said is the bread and butter of our white collar work,” Bragg said. “True and accurate business records are important everywhere. They are all the more important in Manhattan.”

Adult (18+) Arrests for Top Charge PL 175.05 and PL 175.10, 2013-2022
Source: DCJS, Computerized Criminal History File (as of 3/17/2023)

2013201420152016201720182019202020212022
Falsify Business
Records -
1st Degree		NYS Total405304422360359362335139151166
Non-NYC348282373340313350327135123128
NYC572249204612842838
Bronx8385833040
Kings881833061102
New York113134612132
Queens20610622122134
Richmond10202001000
Falsify Business
Records -
2nd Degree		NYS Total78699084507046312624
Non-NYC34484352345638282123
NYC4421473216148351
Bronx3139513000
Kings7131810632131
New York12021031120
Queens202228270100
Richmond2524302000

