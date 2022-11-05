Midtown

Customer Stabbed Amid Argument Over Service at Ruth's Chris Steak House in NYC: Police

By Tom Shea

A customer at a popular midtown steakhouse was stabbed during an argument inside the restaurant Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street near Seventh Avenue, according to police. A customer complained about the food service at the restaurant, when two women sitting next to the man started arguing with him.

At some point, one of the suspects grabbed a knife and stabbed the customer. Both of the women then ran out of the restaurant.

It wasn't clear how badly the victim was hurt. Police are searching for the women believed to be involved in the attack.

