NC Woman Arrested Outside NY in Connection to March Death of 3-Year-Old Son

Natalia Suero, 29, was arrested in Westchester County on Wednesday in connection with the drowning death of her 3-year-old son.

A North Carolina woman has been arrested outside of New York in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son in March, police said Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives said in a news release that an off-duty officer was approached at a park on March 12 by a female who said her her child was unresponsive in the pond.

The officer located the child and performed until emergency personnel arrived. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

An investigation led to detectives obtaining a murder warrant on May 26 for Natalia Suero, 29, for the drowning death of her son. Two days later, Suero was arrested in Westchester County, New York. CMPD is working with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office and officials in New York to extradite Suero back to Charlotte.

Police said an investigation is continuing. Attorney information for Suero was not immediately known.

