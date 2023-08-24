Woman arrested for driving drunk with 4 children in vehicle: Police

A woman was charged with driving drunk on Long Island while she had four children in the vehicle with her, police said, including one child who was less than a year old.

The driver, Martha Acostamaldonado, was driving a 2013 Honda Pilot on William Floyd Parkway just after 8:30 p.m. near Roeneck Court when she was pulled over by Suffolk County police. Officers conducted a field sobriety test, and found Acostamaldonado was over the legal limit.

All four kids in the car with her were 13 years old or younger, police said. Acostamaldonado, of Center Moriches, was charged with DWI, four counts of child endangerment and driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, otherwise known as Leandra's Law.

The children who were with Acostamaldonado were given to a family member while the Honda was impounded. The driver was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. It was unclear if Acostamaldonado hired an attorney.