Uncle Indicted on Murder Charge in Brutal Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: DA

A Queens man was indicted on murder and weapon possession charges in the brutal machete slaying of his nephew during an argument, according to the district attorney.

Mahadeo Sukhnandan, 50, faces the charges after allegedly killing the 29-year-old, who lived in the basement of his home on 187th Place in Jamaica. The victim, Neraz Roberts, was repeatedly hacked and slashed to death in the early morning hours Sunday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

"The defendant brutally attacked the victim, who was his nephew, during the course of a heated argument inside the home that they shared," said Katz. "Sadly, the victim died as the result of the severe injuries. Violence should never be used as a response to an argument."

According to the charges, the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m, when Sukhnandan and Roberts got into a heated argument. Roberts was renting the basement apartment from his uncle at the time.

At some point during the disagreement, Sukhnandan got a machete and struck his nephew multiple times, leaving Roberts cut in the back and neck, while suffering other injuries.

Police responded to the home after a 5 a.m. call regarding a stabbing. Roberts was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sukhnandan faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison, if convicted. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Attorney information was not immediately clear.