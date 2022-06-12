Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday morning for fatally stabbing his nephew in the back with a machete, police said.

The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.

Neraz Roberts, the suspect's 29-year-old nephew, was found in the home with stab wounds to his back and hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The uncle was subsequently taken into custody and charges were still pending as of late Sunday morning.

Police didn't disclose what details led up to the deadly incident.