Swastikas, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Outside Jewish Woman’s Manhattan Home

A woman who had family members die in the Holocaust found anti-Semitic graffiti and Swastikas outside her apartment during a solemn day for Jews around the world.

Brandi Goldstein was going back to her apartment in her Lower East Side building on Monday when she came across the graffiti strewn all over the stairwell in thick black marker.

“I walk up the stairs and I see a terrible word and then “blank” Jews, and then it says blank you and then it says blank Jews again," Goldstein said. "And then just Jews and some tag I cannot understand.”

In addition to the vile language directed toward Jewish people, there was a shape that appeared to be a misfired attempt at a Swastika right by the door to Goldstein's apartment.

"That’s what freaked me out the most because that’s right outside my door," Goldstein said.

Police said the anti-Semitic messages were first discovered by a custodian around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Grand Street building does have security at the front door, and it is not known when or how the suspect or suspects were able to gain access to the stairwell. There are cameras in the lobby, but none where the hateful missives were found.

"It's a very scary thing. I am horrified, I’m scared not only for me having it right outside my door, but for the children that live here," Goldstein said. "This should not be swept under any floor or any rugs. Everybody needs to see this.”

Goldstein said the majority of residents in the co-op are Jewish, and couldn't help question the timing of the incident — on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“You’re hurting everybody. Not just the Jewish community. You’re hurting everybody in this community maybe you should take some classes and learn about the Holocaust and what it did to people," Goldstein said.

Police confirmed that they are investigating the incident, and the Hate Crimes Task Force is now involved in the investigation.

There have been no arrests and police don't have anyone in custody.