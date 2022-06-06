Staten Island Home Invasion Murder Suspect Arrested in Alabama 5 Months Later

The fourth and final suspect connected to a home invasion turned murder on Staten Island has finally been apprehended by police more than five months after the robbery group allegedly killed a 38-year-old man inside his house.

Police arrested DeAndre McClellan, 24, over the weekend in Alabama, where he was picked up by officials and extradited to New York City to face charges in the Dec. 16 slaying, the NYPD announced Monday.

The home invasion crew allegedly broke into Tamer Sharrawy's home on Hinton Street in the middle of the night and fatally shot the man in the shoulder, police have said.

The first arrests in the case came more than a month after Sharrawy's murder. Authorities arrested Kaitlyn Reuter, 35, and Nathaniel Morton, 40, at the end of January on charges of murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A third suspect, Emmanuel Sullivan, was arrested nearly 10 days later and hit with similar charges. The 20-year-old Staten Island man was being held on Rikers Island until last week then DOC officials announced his death.

McClellan faces charges of murder, robbery and criminal possession of a machine gun, among other charges. Attorney information for the 24-year-old was not immediately known.