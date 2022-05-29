NYC Murder Suspect Dies at Rikers Island, 6th Death at Jail Complex This Year

A 20-year-old man has died on Rikers Island, the sixth inmate to die in custody since the start of the year and third this month, according to New York City.

The alleged killer was being detained at the troubled jail complex on charges of murder and robbery in connection with the home invasion murder of Tamer Shaarawy.

Emanuel Sullivan was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon at the Robert N. Davoren Center, a Department of Correction release said hours later.

NEW: A 20-year-old male detained at Rikers Island on murder charges was pronounced dead today after being found unresponsive in his cell. Emanuel Sullivan was awaiting trial in connection with home invasion murder of Tamer Shaarawy. This is the 6th death in custody this year. — myles miller (@MylesMill) May 29, 2022

"Mr. Sullivan's passing fills our hearts with grief, as we understand everyone entrusted to our care is someone's loved one. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and loves ones at this difficult time," head of the DOC, Louis Molina, said in a statement.

A correction officer found the 20-year-old in his bed shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the DOC. An official cause of death has not been released.

"The housing area was staffed and all tours were conducted throughout the day," the statement continued.

His death will be investigated by the State Attorney General's Office and the NYC Department of Investigation.

Sullivan had been accused, alongside three others, of killing Shaarawy during a home invasion in late 2021.

The Staten Island suspect was the third inmate at Rikers Island to die this month, after Mary Yehudah died on May 18 and Dashawn Carter died on May 7.