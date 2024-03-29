Queens man indicted for attempted murder after alleged stabbing spree from his wheelchair

A Queens man was indicted on attempted murder charges after going on a stabbing spree from his wheelchair, leaving three people injured, according to the district attorney.

Kareem Phillips was arraigned Friday, facing an 11-count indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempted assault and weapon possession, Queens DA Melinda Katz said. The charges stem from incidents on March 16 in which he used a knife to go after three people in the area of 31st Avenue and 54th Street in Woodside.

The 31-year-old Phillips started his attacks just before 12:30 p.m., according to the charging documents, when he moved his wheelchair behind a 56-year-old man who was getting out of his parked car.

As the victim was getting out, Phillips allegedly stabbed him in the back with a knife. The man then turned around to see Phillips holding a knife, then took off. Phillips went after him, but the victim went to a friend's building nearby and called police, according to the DA's office.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

About ten minutes later, as a woman was jogging by him, Phillips took out his knife and slashed the 46-year-old woman's arm, the charges state. The woman reported the incident to police after she got stitches to treat her injury.

Immediately after cutting the runner, Phillips is accused of following another woman, a 69-year-old, as she crossed the street. He grabbed the victim's arm, causing her to fall to the ground, then punched her in the face before stabbing her in the face and stomach with a knife, the DA's office said. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

When police arrived at the intersection where Phillips had gone after the victims, officers saw him swinging two kitchen knives, according to the DA. He allegedly threw one of them at the officers, who saw that the knife's blade was covered in what appeared to be blood.

Attorney information for Phillips was not immediately clear.

If convicted, Phillips faces up to 65 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.