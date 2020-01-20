Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy Stabbed, Undergoes Surgery: PCSD

What to Know A Putnam County sheriff's deputy sustained injuries after being stabbed when responding to a disturbance Monday morning, according to the sheriff's department

A Putnam County sheriff's deputy had to undergo surgery after being stabbed when responding to a disturbance Monday morning, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. says that, at approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Putnam Valley.

Upon an investigation at the residence, a man allegedly confronted deputies with a knife.

Although the man was subsequently taken into custody, during the confrontation, one of the deputies was stabbed and sustained injuries.

According to the sheriff's department, the deputy is undergoing surgery for his injuries.

It is unclear where the deputy was stabbed, the extent of the injuries or how many wounds he sustained.

The investigation is ongoing.