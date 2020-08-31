Pregnant Woman Killed, Man Wounded in CT Shooting While Sleeping in Bed: Police

What to Know A 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed and a man were injured while both were sleeping in bed early Monday morning, a Bridgeport spokesperson said.

Police were alerted by a ShotSpotter activation shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday to a residence on Washington Terrace and found two victims

A 23-year-old man was also shot, but sustained non-life threatening injuries, officials said, adding that the man is uncooperative at this time

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed and a man was injured when gunfire rang out as both slept in bed early Monday, a Bridgeport spokesperson said.

Police were apparently alerted by a ShotSpotter activation shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday to a residence on Washington Terrace and found two victims who were shot and treated on the scene before being transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Karla Bermudez was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was also shot, but sustained a non-life threatening injuries, the Director of the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Scott Appleby said, adding that the man is uncooperative at this time.

Police continue investigating the incident. Currently, Bridgeport Police detectives believe that both victims were sleeping in bed when multiple gunshots were fired into the house, striking both of them, Appleby said.

Two other adults were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, according to Appleby.

Bridgeport Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242, or TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.