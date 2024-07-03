There may be 900+ victims of porn site operator, including children and hacked athletes: FBI

There may be more than 900 victims of a man who ran a pornographic website that allegedly advertised and sold child porn and other adult content that was obtained illegally, the FBI said.

Kyle White, otherwise known as "THZ Admin" on Telegram, allegedly ran an online porn exchange known as "The Ho Zone" — featuring women subjected to blackmail, famous female athletes who were hacked, and revenge porn victims, prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies have said.

White, 24, was arrested in Jan. 2024 and charged with advertising, receiving and distributing child pornography. Federal prosecutors alleged that White, of Kentucky, "advertised and sold child pornography on 'The Ho Zone,' which depicted minor victims as young as 11 years old, as well as minor victims engaging in sexually explicit conduct with their minor victim siblings."

The criminal complaint alleged that White told someone on Telegram that he made more than $300,000 the first year running his website.

"White's alleged conduct is abhorrent and depraved," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a previous statement.

On Tuesday, the FBI said they were looking to identify further victims of White's and The Ho Zone, believing there to be more than 900 people victimized. That includes social media and TikTok influencers, NCAA and semi-professional athletes, actresses, models and OnlyFans creators.

White and the website also went after victims of blackmail and sextortion, revenge porn, cellphone hacks or leaks, and women victimized by "sugar daddy" schemes, the FBI said in a release.

The illicit material, which included sexually explicit material of minors and non-consenting adults, was collected and shared from Sept. 2022 through Dec. 2023, according to law enforcement.

Those who believe they were victimized, or may know of victims, are asked to go to the FBI website and provide information by filling out a form.

Tom Winter and Rebecca Cohen of NBC News contributed to this report.