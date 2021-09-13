Police Search for Passenger in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old Girl in Brooklyn

New York City police were searching for a passenger involved in a wrong-way crash that killed a 3-month-old girl in a stroller and seriously injured both of her parents over the weekend.

A car being driven the wrong way on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn collided with another car in an intersection shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. The cars then struck the three pedestrians. The driver who caused the wreck, Tyreek Mott, 28, ran from the scene but was later arrested, authorities said.

Police said there was someone else in Mott's car but have not released other information.

Police sources say officers in the area spotted the car driving erratically and made a U-turn to in pursuit, but quickly lost the driver. It was a few blocks away that police say he drove the wrong way down Gates and collided with the other car.

Police say the Mott fled on foot and attempted to steal another car parked over on Atlantic Avenue where he was ultimately arrested.

The baby, identified as Appollin Mong-Guillemin, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 33-year-old mother of the infant was listed in serious condition at a hospital, and a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition, city police said. A 49-year-old woman whose car was struck by the wrong-way driver was in stable condition at a hospital.

Mott is facing charges of attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Information for his attorney was not immediately known.

Police said Mott has violated motor vehicle laws dozens of times since 2017, including speeding in school zones 35 times this year alone.