Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Clinton Hill

Police Search for Passenger in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old Girl in Brooklyn

The baby's parents were pushing the stroller through Clinton Hill when two cars hit the family

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City police were searching for a passenger involved in a wrong-way crash that killed a 3-month-old girl in a stroller and seriously injured both of her parents over the weekend.

A car being driven the wrong way on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn collided with another car in an intersection shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. The cars then struck the three pedestrians. The driver who caused the wreck, Tyreek Mott, 28, ran from the scene but was later arrested, authorities said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said there was someone else in Mott's car but have not released other information.

Police sources say officers in the area spotted the car driving erratically and made a U-turn to in pursuit, but quickly lost the driver. It was a few blocks away that police say he drove the wrong way down Gates and collided with the other car.

News

COVID-19 2 hours ago

School Starts for 1 Million NYC Kids Amid New Vaccine Rules

NYPD 14 hours ago

Growing Memorial for Pregnant Mother Killed After Baby Shower in NYC

Police say the Mott fled on foot and attempted to steal another car parked over on Atlantic Avenue where he was ultimately arrested.

The baby, identified as Appollin Mong-Guillemin, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 33-year-old mother of the infant was listed in serious condition at a hospital, and a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition, city police said. A 49-year-old woman whose car was struck by the wrong-way driver was in stable condition at a hospital.

Mott is facing charges of attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Information for his attorney was not immediately known.

Police said Mott has violated motor vehicle laws dozens of times since 2017, including speeding in school zones 35 times this year alone.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Clinton HillNYPDCrime and Courtshit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us