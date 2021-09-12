Wrong-Way Crash Takes Life of Infant During Family's Walk in Brooklyn Neighborhood

Police say a wrong-way driver is responsible for a chain reaction crash that took the life of a 3-month-old baby and sent two parents to the hospital.

The family of three was walking through Clinton Hill around 6 p.m. Saturday when two cars collided near Gates Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue. According to the preliminary police investigation, the driver of a 2017 Honda Civic turned the wrong way down Gates and collided with another car.

Both parents and the stroller carrying their 3-month-old child were struck by the cars. The infant was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital by EMS but did not survive.

The child's mom and dad, 33 and 36 respectively, were also transported to the hospital. Police say the mother's injuries were serious.

Moments after the crash, police say the driver of the Honda Civic fled on foot and attempted to carjack a driver a couple of blocks away on Atlantic Avenue.

He was ultimately stopped by police.

Tyreek Mott, 28, is facing charges of attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Information for his attorney was not immediately known.

The Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the incident.