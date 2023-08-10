Crime and Courts

Gramercy

Police search for prisoner who escaped custody at Manhattan hospital

The inmate was taken to the hospital for a medical issue on Friday and had been receiving care before he fled out of a fifth-floor window

By Tom Shea

Police are on the hunt for an inmate who escaped custody at a Manhattan hospital.

The prisoner, identified as Yenchun Chen, was in Department of Corrections custody at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Gramercy around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD. He was taken there for a medical issue on Friday and had been receiving care before he fled.

Police said that Chen got out through a fifth-floor window, escaping to the street. The 43-year-old then got in a yellow cab heading south on Second Avenue just minutes later, police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released later Wednesday, as the search for Chen continued. He was described as about 6'3 tall with brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his left arm and left hand.

Chen had been arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

