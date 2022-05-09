NYPD Cop Kills Wife's Lover, Turns Gun on Himself at Buffalo Wild Wings: Sources

An apparent love triangle turned deadly outside a popular chain restaurant in a New York suburb, after an off-duty NYPD officer gunned down his wife's boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The officer rammed the boyfriend's vehicle late Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. outside the Buffalo Wild Wings in Middletown, two senior police officials said. The boyfriend jumped out of his car and tried getting away on foot.

Sources said the officer fired 16 rounds at the man, hitting him in the back and the head. The officer then shot himself, dying by suicide, the officials said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the time first responders arrived.

The officer's wife, who was in a separate vehicle, told police she had been waiting to meet up with the boyfriend. She suspected her husband had been tracking her cellphone location, the sources said.

The sources said the officer was an 10-year veteran of the NYPD stationed in the Bronx.