NYC Woman Shot in Face After Bullet Enters Apartment Window: Cops

A bullet shot into the window of a Brooklyn apartment building hit a 32-year-old woman, police said Friday morning.

The victim was inside the apartment on Belmont Avenue in East New York when police say the bullet was shot through the window. Police say the bullet struck the woman in her face.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The extent of her injuries was not clear but police say she's expected to survive.

Detectives were scanning the area for evidence Friday morning and working to determine a motive, including whether or not the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.