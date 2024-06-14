NYC woman sentenced for mowing down 70-year-old with SUV while trying to run over man

What to Know A woman in New York City will spend decades in prison after being sentenced Thursday for striking and killing a 70-year-old woman with her SUV in 2021 after she intentionally drove onto the sidewalk to run over a man, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced.

Layla Adredini, 33, of Stuyvesant Heights, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison Thursday after being convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder on May 23, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Adredini was driving her 2003 white Ford Explorer on August 24, 2021 on Pacific Street when she "deliberately drove up on the sidewalk in an attempt to hit a 50-year-old male acquaintance" at around 9:20 p.m. She missed the man but ended up crashing into a 70-year-old woman sitting outside her home.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Adredini was driving her 2003 white Ford Explorer on August 24, 2021 on Pacific Street when she "deliberately drove up on the sidewalk in an attempt to hit a 50-year-old male acquaintance" at around 9:20 p.m. She missed the man but ended up crashing into a 70-year-old woman sitting outside her home.

Adredini missed the man and ended up crashing into Brenda Ann Whidbee who was sitting in a chair outside her home.

After the crash, Adredini tried to run away from the scene but neighborhood residents managed to stop her.

Whidbee, a grandmother and a fixture of her community for over 40 years, suffered severe injuries. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Today’s sentence holds this defendant accountable for her shocking and depraved actions that cost an innocent woman her life," Gonzalez said. "While nothing can bring Brenda Ann Whidbee back to her family and friends, I hope this sentence offers them some sense of solace.”