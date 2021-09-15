Woman, 30, Charged With Murder for Mowing Down NYC Woman, 70, on Sidewalk: Cops

A 30-year-old Brooklyn woman faces murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly driving up on a sidewalk and hitting two pedestrians, one of them a 70-year-old woman who died of her injuries, police said Wednesday.

Layla Adredini was driving a 2003 White Ford Explorer near Thomas Boyland and Pacific streets around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 when she suddenly mounted the curb, police say. Seventy-year-old Brenda Whidbee and a 50-year-old man were hit.

The man was gone by the time cops arrived at the scene, but they found Whidbee on the sidewalk with severe trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Adredini allegedly fled into a building on Pacific Street after the crash, but good Samaritans held her there until cops arrived and took her into custody.

Attorney information for her wasn't immediately clear, nor was it clear why Adredini mounted the sidewalk in the first place. Police say their investigation is ongoing.