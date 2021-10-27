NY State Trooper Charged With Murder in Ramming Pursuit That Killed 11-Year-Old

A New York State Police trooper is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly ramming a family during a Dec. 2020 pursuit, flipping their car and killing an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the indictment of trooper Christopher Baldner by an Ulster County grand jury on Wednesday. Baldner also faces reckless endangerment and manslaughter charges.

Goods’ father was driving his wife and two daughters to visit relatives when the trooper stopped him for speeding in the town of Ulster, about 95 miles north of New York City.

State police have said the father fled shortly after the traffic stop, resulting in a chase. Baldner allegedly struck the Goods’ SUV from behind before it hit a guardrail and flipped.

Monica Goods was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gov. Kathy Hochul had said last week that Baldner could faces charges in Goods' death and in previous ramming incidents as well.

Five of the eight counts against him relate to Goods' death and the remaining three are tied to an alleged ramming from Sept. 2019.

“Police officers are entrusted to protect and serve, but Trooper Baldner allegedly violated that trust when he used his car as a deadly weapon and killed a young girl,” James said in a statement.