Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York State Police

NY State Trooper Charged With Murder in Ramming Pursuit That Killed 11-Year-Old

Monica Goods died in Dec. 2020 after trooper Christopher Baldner rammed her family's car twice during a pursuit

Goods Family

A New York State Police trooper is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly ramming a family during a Dec. 2020 pursuit, flipping their car and killing an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the indictment of trooper Christopher Baldner by an Ulster County grand jury on Wednesday. Baldner also faces reckless endangerment and manslaughter charges.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Goods’ father was driving his wife and two daughters to visit relatives when the trooper stopped him for speeding in the town of Ulster, about 95 miles north of New York City.

State police have said the father fled shortly after the traffic stop, resulting in a chase. Baldner allegedly struck the Goods’ SUV from behind before it hit a guardrail and flipped.

News

Storm Team 4 7 hours ago

Falling Tree Kills 1 Amid Raging Winds as Nor'easter Dumps Month's Worth of Rain in a Day

vaccine mandate 3 hours ago

NYC Looks to Mitigate Possible First Responder Shortage Due to Vax Mandate

Monica Goods was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gov. Kathy Hochul had said last week that Baldner could faces charges in Goods' death and in previous ramming incidents as well.

Five of the eight counts against him relate to Goods' death and the remaining three are tied to an alleged ramming from Sept. 2019.

“Police officers are entrusted to protect and serve, but Trooper Baldner allegedly violated that trust when he used his car as a deadly weapon and killed a young girl,” James said in a statement.

NBC New York / The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us