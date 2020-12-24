11-Year-Old NYC Girl Dies in SUV Flip After State Police Chase on Thruway

An 11-year-old Brooklyn girl died when the driver of an SUV she was in fled a New York State Police traffic stop and ended up colliding with the trooper vehicle after a chase, officials said Thursday. She wasn't wearing a seat belt.

State Police say they tried to stop a Dodge Journey around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on the Thruway in Ulster for an unspecified vehicle and traffic violation. Shortly after initiating the stop, the driver sped off, officials say. A pursuit ensued.

The Dodge and the State Police car ended up colliding at some point during the chase; the SUV driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over.

Monica Goods, a passenger in the SUV, died at the scene. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Hollis, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive. It wasn't clear if he would face charges in connection with the crash.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.