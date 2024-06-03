NJ man allegedly stabbed his mother to death as she slept in her bed

A New Jersey man was charged after he stabbed his mother to death as she slept in her bed at the home they share, according to prosecutors.

Robert Parody was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his mother, 61-year-old Loretta Parody, inside their Howell Township home on Porter Road, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 25-year-old Parody stabbed his mother in the chest around 1 a.m. Monday after entering her bedroom as she slept, an investigation found.

Officers arrived at the scene and took Parody into custody without incident, according to prosecutors. His mother was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Parody was being held at a Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing. Anyone with further information about the deadly stabbing is asked to contact police.