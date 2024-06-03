Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
Crime and Courts

NJ man allegedly stabbed his mother to death as she slept in her bed

By Tom Shea

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A New Jersey man was charged after he stabbed his mother to death as she slept in her bed at the home they share, according to prosecutors.

Robert Parody was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his mother, 61-year-old Loretta Parody, inside their Howell Township home on Porter Road, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The 25-year-old Parody stabbed his mother in the chest around 1 a.m. Monday after entering her bedroom as she slept, an investigation found.

Officers arrived at the scene and took Parody into custody without incident, according to prosecutors. His mother was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Parody was being held at a Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing. Anyone with further information about the deadly stabbing is asked to contact police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us