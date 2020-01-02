Crime and Courts
New Jersey Woman Pleads Guilty in Deadly Alcohol-Related Crash

  • A woman who was driving drunk when she caused a crash that killed an 80-year-old man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, authorities said
  • Elizabeth Gomez, 43, of Paterson, now faces up to 10 years in state prison when she's sentenced March 4
  • The September 2018 crash occurred on Route 1 in North Brunswick

A woman who was driving drunk when she caused a crash that killed an 80-year-old man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, authorities said.

Elizabeth Gomez, 43, of Paterson, now faces up to 10 years in state prison when she's sentenced March 4. She entered her plea Tuesday.

The September 2018 crash occurred on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

Gomez ran a red light and crashed into a car driven by Wen-Fu Lin, 80, of East Brunswick according to Middlesex County prosecutors. Lin was killed and his 47-year old male passenger was injured.

