Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
animals

More than a dozen dogs and cats found rescued from ‘filthy conditions' at Queens home

By NBC New York Staff

NYPD

Police arrested a man and charged him with animal abuse after more than a dozen dogs and cats that may have been stolen were rescued from a Queens home.

The ASPCA is now caring for eleven dogs and two cats that had been kept in "filthy conditions" inside a home on Beach 44 Street in the Edgemere section of the Rockaways. Police said that the animals were found around 6 a.m. Monday abused, malnourished and dehydrated.

Police were looking for the dogs and cats in connection with a grand larceny pattern. One of the canines, a German shepherd, found was confirmed to have been stolen, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The ASPCA said the animals were living in "filthy conditions" inside the home, where detectives also confiscated heroin, fentanyl, stolen tools and DJ equipment. In addition to animal abuse, 43-year-old Cory Elder was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, neglect of an impounded animal, and more.

"Many of the animals were underweight, dehydrated and had dirty hair coats. The animals were immediately transported to the ASPCA’s care, where veterinary and behavior experts are conducting forensic exams and providing them with much-needed medical care and behavioral treatment and enrichment," the ASPCA said in a statement.

The NYPD is looking to reunite the pets with their owners they were stolen from.

Attorney information for Elder was not immediately clear.

News

subway violence 10 hours ago

Hammer-wielding attacker hits man in head after making threats at Queens subway station: Sources

Long Island 15 hours ago

More remains found as love triangle eyed in Long Island body parts case, sources say

Police are now looking to reunite the pets with their owners they were stolen away from.

This article tagged under:

animalsCrime and CourtsQueensAnimal crueltyRockaway Beach
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us