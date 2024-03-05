More than a dozen dogs and cats found rescued from ‘filthy conditions' at Queens home

Police arrested a man and charged him with animal abuse after more than a dozen dogs and cats that may have been stolen were rescued from a Queens home.

The ASPCA is now caring for eleven dogs and two cats that had been kept in "filthy conditions" inside a home on Beach 44 Street in the Edgemere section of the Rockaways. Police said that the animals were found around 6 a.m. Monday abused, malnourished and dehydrated.

Police were looking for the dogs and cats in connection with a grand larceny pattern. One of the canines, a German shepherd, found was confirmed to have been stolen, police said.

Thirteen malnourished & neglected dogs & cats found in deplorable conditions were rescued today by @NYPDDetectives from the Grand Larceny Squad. A stolen German Shepherd, drugs, and stolen equipment were also recovered. All animals are now being evaluated at the @ASPCA. pic.twitter.com/CMvOgtEjCp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 4, 2024

The ASPCA said the animals were living in "filthy conditions" inside the home, where detectives also confiscated heroin, fentanyl, stolen tools and DJ equipment. In addition to animal abuse, 43-year-old Cory Elder was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, neglect of an impounded animal, and more.

"Many of the animals were underweight, dehydrated and had dirty hair coats. The animals were immediately transported to the ASPCA’s care, where veterinary and behavior experts are conducting forensic exams and providing them with much-needed medical care and behavioral treatment and enrichment," the ASPCA said in a statement.

The NYPD is looking to reunite the pets with their owners they were stolen from.

Attorney information for Elder was not immediately clear.

