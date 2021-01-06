More Than a Dozen Charged in Brooklyn Gang Takedown; Accused of Murder, Shootings: DA

What to Know Fifteen alleged members of the 900 street gang have been charged in a 77-count indictment that includes two murders and nine shootings, among a myriad of other charges, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four additional alleged members of the same were also charged in a separate 11-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder and to possess weapons.

The accused range from 16 to 24 years old.

Fifteen alleged members of the 900 street gang have been charged in a 77-count indictment that includes two murders and nine shootings, among a myriad of other charges, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, four additional alleged members of the same were also charged in a separate 11-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder and to possess weapons.

The accused are variously charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy first- and second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to prosecutors. The defendants face up to 25 years in prison on the top conspiracy charge and the five defendants charged with murder face up to 25 years to life in prison.

Eight of the defendants named in the 77-count indictment were arraigned last week in Brooklyn Supreme Court, according to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Meanwhile, the rest of the defendants will be arraigned on a later date.

Additionally, three of the defendants in the 11-count indictment were arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court. They were variously charged with second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top conspiracy charge.

The accused range from 16 to 24 years old.

Citing the 77-count indictment, Gonzalez said that the accused are allegedly members of a violent street gang known as 900 Gang -- an umbrella organization comprised of affiliated street gangs operating in Brooklyn, including SMG and Jayson Fam (JSF).

According to the indictment, between April 19, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2020, 900 members engaged in violence to establish territorial dominance. SMG and JSF controlled certain areas in Brooklyn, including the Sumner Houses, Tompkins Houses and 303 Vernon Avenue developments of the New York City Housing Authority, located within the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. To achieve this territorial dominance, alleged 900 members participated in violent criminal acts, including murder and shootings. SMG and JSF’s primary rivals are members of the Hoolies gang, who operate out of a building complex located across the street from SMG and JSF's territory.

Allegedly, 900 members committed two murders, as well as numerous shootings, during the course of the investigation.

During the course of the alleged gang plots, it is alleged, incarcerated 900 members communicated with non-incarcerated members in order to keep up to date on the status of members or to discuss violent acts. The accused allegedly also used social media platforms to demonstrate their gang membership and to broadcast gang activity.

Additionally, the alleged members also posted music videos to YouTube containing song lyrics referencing the status of rivalries and referring to acts of violence committed by gang members, according to prosecutors. Gang members allegedly revealed their status as shooters by adopting the names of famous basketball players on social media or in song lyrics, including “Shaq,” “Kobe,” “Curry,” “Westbrook,” and “Harden.”

Meanwhile, in the 11-count indictment, the accused are members of 1800/Humble gang, which is also under the umbrella of the 900 gang, and also feud with rival gangs for geographic dominance in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights. Allegedly, on Christmas Day 2019, 900 gang members walked to the Kingsborough Houses in Crown Heights where they happened to cross paths with a rival and allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the person, who fled the area. No one was injured in that incident, according to prosecutors.

“These indictments reflect our commitment to stem the surge in gun violence that we have experienced since last spring," Gonzalez said in a press release. "Many of these defendants are accused of recklessly opening fire in broad daylight, endangering not only their rivals but innocent passersby, including children."

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison shared similar sentiments, saying: “There is no place in our city for the kind of violence alleged in this case, which tears at the fabric of life for all."