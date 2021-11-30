Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Jersey City

More Charges for NJ Driver in Weekend Hit-Run That Left Teen Seriously Hurt: HCPO

Boris Marroquin Solorzano, 30, was initially charged with suspicion of DWI

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A 30-year-old Jersey City man was arrested Monday on additional charges in connection to a Saturday afternoon hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old girl with serious injuries, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

On Monday, at around 12:30 p.m., members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit arrested Boris Marroquin Solorzano, of Jersey City, on additional charges regarding Saturday afternoon’s vehicular collision in which he struck a 15-year-old female pedestrian causing serious injuries, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Marroquin Solorzano has been charged with one count of knowingly leaving the Scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury; one count of causing serious bodily injury while in operation of a motor vehicle and being unlicensed; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Attorney information for Marroquin Solorzano was not immediately known.

The arrest is in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday, according to prosecutors. That day, shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department responded to an incident in the vicinity of Delaware Avenue near Duncan Avenue in Jersey City. The responding officers discovered a second incident in which the 15-year-old victim was apparently struck and seriously injured on Duncan Avenue. The vehicle that allegedly struck her had left the scene.

The 15-year-old girl was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she is currently being treated for her injuries, according to prosecutors. Her injuries continue to be critical and life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation discovered that a 2009 Honda Accord had struck the teenager as she was crossing Duncan Avenue. Members of the JCPD found the suspected vehicle on Condict Street and arrested the driver, Marroquin Solarzano, on suspicion of DWI, prosecutors said. Marroquin Solorzano’s 4-year-old daughter was also allegedly found to be unrestrained in the rear of the crash vehicle at the time of his arrest on Saturday.

An investigation into the alleged hit-and-run is underway.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Collision Unit at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website.

This article tagged under:

Jersey CityNew Jerseyhit and runHudson County Prosecutor's Office
