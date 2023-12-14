‘It was all for us!' Couple who appeared on ‘Below Deck' plead not guilty to prescription drug scheme

What to Know A doctor who appeared on a hit Bravo reality show was arrested on Long Island -- accused of stealing the identities of cast members of the show in a scheme to obtain prescription drugs, according to law enforcement officials.

Dr. Francis Martinis -- a urologist in Fort Salonga -- and his wife, Jessica, who both appeared in the hit Bravo reality show franchise "Below Deck," are accused of allegedly using the personal information of other cast members to write bogus prescriptions for oxycodone.

Investigators said the scheme started to unfold earlier this year, when Jessica went to a pharmacy in Kings Park in an attempt to fill a bogus oxycodone prescription in January. According to those officials, the handwritten prescription raised concerns, prompting a pharmacist to call police.

A doctor who appeared on a hit Bravo reality show and his wife pleaded not guilty on Long Island Thursday to stealing the identities of show cast members in an alleged scheme to obtain prescription drugs, according to officials.

Dr. Francis Martinis -- a urologist in Fort Salonga -- and his wife, Jessica, who both appeared in the hit Bravo reality show franchise "Below Deck," are accused of allegedly using the personal information of other cast members to write bogus prescriptions for oxycodone. They are both charged in an eight-count indictment with multiple felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance by a practitioner and falsifying business records.

The Martinis were released on their own recognizance after Thursday's hearing, with their lawyer avowing their innocence.

"Evidence will show the charges are bogus and cannot be substantiated," Peter Crusco, the couple's attorney said.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the doctor had sent dozens of prescriptions for oxycodone to Suffolk County pharmacies over a two-year period, law enforcement officials said. Many of these prescriptions were allegedly fake -- written under the names of two "Below Deck" cast members.

Investigators said that Jessica would pick up the prescriptions and pay in cash as part of the alleged plot.

The duo was arrested in May and charged with eight counts of criminal sale of controlled substance and falsifying business records, law enforcement officials tell NBC New York.

Investigators did not reveal if they believed the couple were using, reselling the drugs or both.

In court Thursday, prosecutors say Jessica told arresting officers, "It was all for us!" and both she and Francis allegedly reported having substance abuse problems. He has no criminal history and has practiced urology the last 25 years.

Former New York Homeland Security Director Michael Balboni explained the allegations are serious, especially amid an ongoing national addiction and overdose crisis.

Balboni said, "He abused the celebrity position that he had on that ship to take the identities of his crew members -- if that is proven -- and then use that to buy drugs, that is a common scheme for a common criminal."

The pair were among the guests who chartered Sirocco, a luxury yacht that set sail on the French Riviera in 2019 and had part of their trip documented for "Below Deck Mediterranean." The doctor was also a guest once again the following year, this time on another Below Deck spin-off, "Below Deck Sailing Yacht." The series featured life on a 180-foot sailboat that cruised the Ionian Sea.

Following their appearances in the franchise, the doctor and wife duo attended promotional events with other crew members.

Bravo did not respond to NBC New York's request for comment.

Balboni said, "Prosecutors will want to send a message to all other physicians -- you have special access to these drugs, you know how they work and if you do this you will be prosecuted."

Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC New York and Telemundo 47.