Man Shot Trying to Break Into Long Island Cop's Home: Police

A burglar targeted the wrong home when he found himself breaking into the Long Island residence of a cop, police said Saturday.

Police in Suffolk County said the man tried to break into the West Babylon home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he was shot by the homeowner.

The homeowner, an off-duty NYPD detective, shot the suspect, police said.

Medical personnel transported the suspect to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the Suffolk County Police Department.