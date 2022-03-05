Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

Man Shot Trying to Break Into Long Island Cop's Home: Police

Police say the suspect had non-life-threatening injuries

A burglar targeting a Long Island home over the weekend found himself entering the home of a police officer.

A burglar targeted the wrong home when he found himself breaking into the Long Island residence of a cop, police said Saturday.

Police in Suffolk County said the man tried to break into the West Babylon home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he was shot by the homeowner.

The homeowner, an off-duty NYPD detective, shot the suspect, police said.

Medical personnel transported the suspect to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the Suffolk County Police Department.

