Man Sexually Assaults Sleeping Woman in Car He Stole in Brooklyn: Police

A woman sleeping inside her boyfriend's car was assaulted earlier this month when a stranger hopped inside and drove off with the vehicle.

Police released a first look at the Brooklyn suspect who is seen on video scoping out the vehicle before hopping into the driver seat and taking off with the 27-year-old victim sleeping in the passenger seat.

According to the NYPD, the woman's boyfriend parked the car around 4 a.m. on a Bushwick street and left it running.

The suspect's accused of driving roughly a mile before the stopped the car and started kissing and assaulting the woman.

Police say the victim woke up and started screaming when she realized the man was not her boyfriend. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled the area on foot.

Investigators believe the suspect is 35 to 40 years old, and was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and dark pants at the time of the attack.