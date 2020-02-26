Crime and Courts
New Jersey

Man Pleads Guilty in NJ Hit-And-Run That Killed Teenage Boy

The man was driving an SUV that struck two people, one of whom was a 15-year-old boy, as they walked home from the teen's job in 2019.

A man who was driving with a suspended license has admitted leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash last year that killed a teenager and injured the boy's father.

Alexander Politan, 31, of Toms River, was driving an SUV that struck Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, and Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 37, both of Lakewood, as they walked home from the boy's job on Oct. 4. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while his father was treated for an elbow injury.

Investigators found debris from the SUV that night, then found the damaged vehicle two days later in the driveway of a Toms River home. Politan was arrested four days after the accident occurred.

Politan pleaded guilty Tuesday to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death. The plea was made public Wednesday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, which will recommend that Politan receive a seven-year state prison term when he's sentenced April 17.

Authorities have not said why Politan's license was suspended.

