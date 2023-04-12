Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
drugs

Man Caught at JFK Airport Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl Inside Candles from Mexico

By Tom Shea

U. S. Customs and Border Protection

Don't think they sell this scent at Yankee Candle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents arrested a food courier at JFK International Airport on Sunday after he was caught allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl into the country using candles.

Eulalio Gomez-Zuniga arrived at the New York City airport from Mexico City. As CBP agents were x-raying his bags, specialists spotted three cylindrical objects that seemed to have something odd with their center.

Long Island Mar 11

6-Year-Old Used to Smuggle Contraband to Man Inside NY Jail: Sheriff

weird Feb 9

‘Finch-Smuggling Kingpin' Gets Prison Time for Sneaking Birds Into NY for Competitions

Oct 8, 2022

Man Charged With Smuggling Pythons in His Pants at US Border

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The three objects, which were found to be candles, were taken out of the bag and inspected, the agency said. After a closer look, which involved inserting a probe into the candle, a white powder was discovered by the officers.

That powder found inside the candle was determined to be fentanyl, CBP said. Gomez-Zuniga allegedly had about 2.5 pounds of the potentially deadly substance hidden inside the candles, with a street value of around $60,000.

“Fentanyl poses a significant threat to our nation, as it is often times added to other substances that can have deadly consequences.” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.  “The fentanyl seized was 73% pure, and capable of causing considerable overdoses in our community."

Attorney information was not clear for Gomez-Zuniga. who now faces narcotics smuggling charges.

This article tagged under:

drugsCrime and CourtsJFK Airportfentanyl
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us