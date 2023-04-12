Man Caught at JFK Airport Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl Inside Candles from Mexico

Don't think they sell this scent at Yankee Candle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents arrested a food courier at JFK International Airport on Sunday after he was caught allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl into the country using candles.

Eulalio Gomez-Zuniga arrived at the New York City airport from Mexico City. As CBP agents were x-raying his bags, specialists spotted three cylindrical objects that seemed to have something odd with their center.

The three objects, which were found to be candles, were taken out of the bag and inspected, the agency said. After a closer look, which involved inserting a probe into the candle, a white powder was discovered by the officers.

That powder found inside the candle was determined to be fentanyl, CBP said. Gomez-Zuniga allegedly had about 2.5 pounds of the potentially deadly substance hidden inside the candles, with a street value of around $60,000.

“Fentanyl poses a significant threat to our nation, as it is often times added to other substances that can have deadly consequences.” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “The fentanyl seized was 73% pure, and capable of causing considerable overdoses in our community."

Attorney information was not clear for Gomez-Zuniga. who now faces narcotics smuggling charges.