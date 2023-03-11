Long Island

6-Year-Old Used to Smuggle Contraband to Man Inside NY Jail: Sheriff

By NBC New York Staff

Matches and synthetic weed allegedly recovered from an inmate at a Long Island jail.
Handout

Two adults are facing criminal charges on Long Island for allegedly using a 6-year-old child to smuggle contraband into a county jail earlier this year, the sheriff's office said.

During a visit to the Riverhead facility in Suffolk County back in January, investigators claim to have seen Shanita Limehouse use the child to handover items to Kadeem Lewis, an inmate at the jail.

A brief interrogation and search revealed K2 spice, a synthetic pot, in addition to a handful of matches, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Lewis now faces additional charges of promoting prison contraband, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Limehouse was similarly charged this week.

The office said Child Protective Services had been alerted to the incident.

