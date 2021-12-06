Crime and Courts

Penn Station

Man Arrested in Apparently Random Penn Station Subway Killing

The 32-year-old victim was killed in what police said appeared to be an apparently random overnight attack last month

A Brooklyn man has been arrested on a murder charge in the apparently unprovoked stabbing death of a 32-year-old subway rider traveling north through Manhattan overnight last month, authorities said Monday.

Jamoy Philip, 26, was arrested and charged early Monday, the NYPD said. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

Cops had been looking for the alleged killer since the victim, who may have been sleeping or laying down on the train's seats, was stabbed in the neck aboard a No. 2 train as it came into Penn Station a few minutes after midnight on Nov. 21.

The victim, identified as Akeem Loney, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No information on a possible motive for the attack was released, nor was it clear if Philip had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

"This is an absolutely horrible crime. We are working with the NYPD and will do everything possible to cooperate with their search for this perpetrator, and help make sure our subways are safe," the MTA's Aaron Donovan said after the death.

The deadly stabbing came roughly seven hours after a slashing aboard a southbound A train at West Fourth Street. Authorities say a man suffered a cut to his face with an unknown object in that case. No suspect details were known.

