Straphanger Fatally Stabbed in ‘Unprovoked' Attack at NYC's Penn Station

A subway rider traveling north through Manhattan overnight was stabbed to death in an apparent unprovoked attack.

Police say the violent slaying took place on a 2 train as it came into Penn Station a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspect allegedly approached the 32-year-old victim, who may have been sleeping or laying down on the train's seats, and stabbed him in the neck. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect later Sunday morning. They say he was wearing a white baseball hat, black face mask, gray jacket, a white shirt with an orange and black checkered hood, and black pants and black shoes.

The suspect fled the station and has not been located since.

The NYPD says the victim is from New York City, but did not immediately release his identity. The police investigation is ongoing.