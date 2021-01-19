Man Accused of Threatening Elected Officials Online Is Arrested in Queens: Source

Another man in New York has been arrested by federal authorities after he allegedly threatened multiple elected officials online, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation tells NBC New York.

The man, identified as Brendan Hunt, was arrested in Queens following a raid by the FBI -- but he wasn't at the siege in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the source said Tuesday. Authorities are currently executing a search warrant at Hunt's apartment.

At least 8 FBI agents were seen entering a residence on Gates Avenue as part of the search.

Hunt is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later Tuesday, law enforcement sources said. Federal charges have been filed in court in Washington, D.C.

Federal authorities have been working to curb violence following the deadly siege on Capitol Hill earlier this month. Last week, another man in Queens was arrested by the FBI after he was accused of stockpiling military-style combat knives and more than 1,000 rifle rounds in his New York home.

Eduard Florea, 40, was charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and denied bail after the FBI searched his Queens home and interviewed him about a series of threats about the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol they said he made on the social network Parler.

This is a developing story.