Staten Island Man Nabbed by FBI for Role in Capitol Riot

Law enforcement sources say the man posted an image of himself inside the building

By Jonathan Dienst

Samuel Corum | Getty Images

A Staten Island man is the latest participant to be identified in connection with the deadly insurrection of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The FBI confirmed its arrest of Nicolas Moncada, 20, a man from New York City the bureau says was linked to the violence in Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement sources say Moncada posted to social media an image of himself inside the Capitol building near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Federal officials arrested two other New York men over the weekend for their alleged role in the riot, as well as a New Jersey man who has security clearance at a nearby Naval base.

This story is developing.

