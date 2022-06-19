Long Island Man Cries Kidnapping to Impress Spouse: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report of a kidnapping that never happened.

Police in Suffolk County said the Brentwood man claimed to be kidnapped from a parking lot the morning of June 16.

In his report, police said the man claimed three strangers threw a bag over his head and forced him into a car. Then he said he was held for hours before the alleged kidnappers dropped him at a hospital, according to police.

The 49-year-old filed the report the same day as the supposed kidnapping, police said, and was arrested two days later after officers investigated the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When questioned further by investigators the man admitted to lying about the kidnapping "in an attempt to gain favor with his estranged spouse," police said.

He's being charged with false reporting.