Long Island church leader charged with rape after allegedly abusing victim for years

By Tom Shea

The leader of a Long Island church was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes after police said he had a years-long sexual relationship with a girl starting when she was 12 years old.

While working at Iglesia Cristiana Unida in Hempstead from Aug. 2011 until April 2016, Jose Wilfredo Vazquez Cardoza was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a girl from when she was 12 years old until she was 16 years old, according to Nassau County police.

During that time, the 49-year-old Cardoza was acting as a church leader while doing security for the church. He has been serving as an active member and an elder for Iglesia Misionera El Redentor on Merrick Road in Amityville since March 2023, police said.

Cardoza was arrested on Wednesday. He faces charges including rape, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and more. Attorney information for Cardoza was not immediately clear.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Cardoza are asked to contact the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

