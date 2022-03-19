Jamaica Native Shot Dead in NYC Street After Fight With Couple: Sources

Police in the Bronx were trying to track down a gunman Saturday responsible for fatally shooting a 26-year-old man from Jamaica, two senior NYPD officials said.

Officers responded to Holland Avenue for a 911 call of shots fired Friday afternoon in the Williamsbridge section of the borough.

They found 26-year-old Stephen Stuart with a gunshot wound, according to the officials. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he later died.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim had been at a nearby Dunkin Donuts when he got into an argument with a woman accusing him of standing too close and "disrespecting her."

Stuart and a friend decided to leave the store but were tracked down by the woman near Holland Avenue and East 212th Street, the senior officials said. Shortly after, investigators believe her boyfriend showed and and shot Stuart.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting, nor has any description of the suspect been released.

Sources said the victim had only been in the city for a few months and had been sending money back to family in Jamaica.