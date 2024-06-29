Human remains found along Long Island road leads to arrest of 72-year-old: Police

A man was arrested after human remains were discovered along a busy Long Island roadway, according to police.

Detectives made the gruesome find around 4:30 p.m. Thursday along Montauk Highway near County Road 101 in East Patchogue, Suffolk County Police said.

The remains were taken to the county medical examiner for an autopsy and identification. Soon after, detectives arrested 72-year-old Garry Cowell, of Patchogue, and charged him with concealment of a human corpse and evidence tampering.

He was set to be arraigned Friday. Attorney information for Cowell was not immediately clear. Police did not share the identity of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.