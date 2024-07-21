Hit man, 24, sentenced for stabbing NY man's neighbor to death during fence repair

A man hired to kill the neighbor of an Orange County man was sentenced to 18 years in prison last week, prosecutors announced.

Damante Stansberry, 24, had already pled guilty to the murder of a 53-year-old Wallkill man committed in October 2022.

According to prosecutors, Enoch Lowe had "long-standing animosity" with his neighbor and wanted him dead. He allegedly offered to pay Stansberry $15,000 to kill the man.

On Oct. 30, Stansberry went to the neighbor's home and stabbed the man to death while he was in his backyard repairing his fence, prosecutors said. They also allege Lowe acted as a lookout by informing Stansberry when the coast was clear to start.

Lowe was arrested on Oct. 10, 2023, nearly one full year after the killing. Back in May of this year, he was convicted at a jury trial on charges including murder, tempering with evidence and conspiracy.

“By the significant sentence imposed today, both individuals involved in the senseless killing of a member of our community have now been held responsible,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said in a statement on Friday.

Attorney information for Lowe and Stansberry was not immediately known.