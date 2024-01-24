Alleged Manhattan child rapist arrested days after community plea

A man has been arrested in the Manhattan rape of a 10-year-old girl, police say, days after community advocates issued a public plea for help bringing the child sex predator into custody.

The arrest Wednesday comes more than two weeks after the disturbing attack put East Harlem on edge.

Investigators allege the suspect, who has a federal arrest history, connected with the girl on an app on Jan. 6 and met her that night near Third Avenue and East 122nd Street, where he raped her before running off.

He was located Wednesday near 129th Street, police said.

The suspect is a driver with the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and is expected to be physically OK.