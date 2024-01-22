Manhattan community issues public plea amid manhunt for 10-year-old girl's rapist

Community advocates plan to issue a public plea later Monday for help bringing a child sex predator into custody, more than two weeks after the disturbing attack put East Harlem on edge.

Investigators allege the suspect (pictured above) met a 10-year-old girl on an app on Jan. 6 and met her that night near Third Avenue and East 122nd Street, where he raped her before running off.

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and is expected to be physically OK.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.